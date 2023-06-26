Featured

Wildlife & Environment

USACE announces availability of WERP draft PIR/EIS available for review and public comment

WERP will reestablish ecological connectivity from the northwest portion of the study area...

Enjoy some outdoor fun this holiday season, visit a UF/IFAS demonstration garden

Looking to do something inexpensive and outdoorsy this holiday season?

Water shortage warning issued for Lee and Collier Counties

The South Florida Water Management District issued a Water Shortage Warning  for Collier and Lee counties …

Schools

The Immokalee Foundation receives grant from the Women's Foundation of Collier County for $40,000

The Immokalee Foundation is pleased to announce it has received a $40,000 grant from the Women's Foundation of Collier County.

Suncoast Credit Union donates funds for Immokalee Foundation student transportation van

Suncoast Credit Union recently covered 100% of the costs of a new 15-passenger student transport van for The Immokalee Foundation.

The Immokalee Foundation announces new board members Tom Hurwich and Diego Zambrano

The Immokalee Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Tom Hurwich and Diego Zambrano to its Board of Directors.

Agriculture

Enjoy Florida-grown foods at Thanksgiving and through the holidays

When you’re giving thanks this Thanksgiving, consider that much of your food grew in the Sunshine State...

UF hopes to speed solutions to citrus greening & other crop diseases

University of Florida scientists plan to utilize $2 million from an initiative...

FFVA announces Class 13 of emerging leaders program

Administered by the Florida Specialty Crop Foundation, the creation of the Emerging Leader Development Program...

Weather

Government
Courtroom gavel

New year brings new laws in Florida

Several new laws take effect Jan. 1 in the state of Florida. Ethics Requirements ...

U.S. Postal Service announces Holiday Operating Schedule

In observance of the two holidays, Post Offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1.
A competitor argues her point at the December 9 Incubate Debate 2nd Annual Regional Tournament held at Immokalee High School.

Immokalee Foundation holds regional Incubate Debate tournament

On Saturday, Dec. 9, students from Collier, Glades, Hendry and Manatee ...

State

Nation & World
Baptism highlights second day of convention at Hertz Arena

Thousands will look on as Caleb joins other congregants who will also be fully immersed in the baptismal pool...

Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

