The Florida Highway Patrol has located a car they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run in Immokalee.
Troopers say a 70-year-old Gloria Simplice was struck and killed on Tuesday, March 24 as she was walking eastbound on the crosswalk on SR 29 and Farmers Way.
The driver of an older model Mercury Grand Marquis, silver in color with significate front end damage fled the scene of the accident.
Currently, there is no description of the suspect but troppers did locate and impound the vehicle from an address in Immokalee.
If you have any information that could help this investigation, call the Florida Highway Patrol t 850-617-2302 or Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at 1.800.780.TIPS (8477).