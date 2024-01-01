Featured Story

USACE: C-44 reservoir working as designed

The W. P. Franklin Lock and Dam, is located along the Caloosahatchee River, approximately 33 miles upstream of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and about 43 miles downstream of the Julian Keen Jr. Lock at Moore Haven, where the river meets Lake Okeechobee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the dam in 1965 for flood control, water control, prevention of salt-water intrusion, and navigation purposes. The Corps currently manages five locks along the 152-mile Okeechobee Waterway.

Okeechobee Waterway Lock operations during Hurricane Idalia preparations

Safe harbor lockages began on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 to allow...

UF/IFAS gives advice on building a hurricane supply kit

Circumstances may require you to evacuate your home at a moment’s notice or hunker down...

Observed from: Witham Field Airport
Fair, 77 °F
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. South southeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall … Get the full forecast
Read the latest Lake Okeechobee print edition here.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Fun - Kids Costume Photos

This is a real TREAT for our readers during some tricky times.

Lake Okeechobee
Heavy rainfall pushes Lake Okeechobee close to 16 feet
Vegetation obstructs route 2 of Okeechobee Waterway
Water managers will keep working if federal government shuts down

Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation recognizes 2023 Thanks for Giving honorees

A special Thanks for Giving honor, the Joan Hay-Madeira Award, was presented to...

New online drive, more sponsors make it a bright Christmas for children in foster care

A boisterous “Yahoo!” rang out from behind a makeshift desk full to brimming with toys...

As hurricane season ends, FPL highlights value of strengthening power grid

The 2023 hurricane season ends today, Thursday, Nov. 30. Thankfully, most Florida Power...

Several new laws take effect Jan. 1 in the state of Florida. Ethics Requirements ...
In observance of the two holidays, Post Offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1.
Funding for the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office in Governor DeSantis’ Focus on....

IRSC public media’s WQCP is now 'The New Q 91.1 FM'

Indian River State College (IRSC) Public Media Fort Pierce-based station WQCP...

Students make their mark in a male-dominated workforce

When it comes to the trades two female students from Indian River State College’s workforce

Enjoy some outdoor fun this holiday season, visit a UF/IFAS demonstration garden

Looking to do something inexpensive and outdoorsy this holiday season?

Commentary on the C-44 Reservoir

We are fortunate to work with many stakeholders in Florida who passionately care about the environment …

How safe is rain barrel water quality in South Florida? UF/IFAS experts explain

Much more than a garden trend, rain barrels are an eco-friendly long-term solution...

Joe Biden loves to give away money, especially if it’s not his own. He has spent trillions of dollars...
In 1875, Congress took a historic step in the fight against human trafficking by ...
I’m one of the many Americans who don’t want a “lame duck” second term for President Joe Biden...

The conference returns to the University of Florida Gulf Coast Research and Education Center (GCREC) on April 17,...
When you’re giving thanks this Thanksgiving, consider that much of your food grew in the Sunshine State...
University of Florida scientists plan to utilize $2 million from an initiative...

The haze over Central Florida on Tuesday was the result of wildfires more than 1,000 miles away, according to the National Weather Service.

Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

Los Angeles emergency room nurse Sandra Younan spent the last year juggling long hours as she watched many patients struggle with the coronavirus and some die. Then there were the patients who …

