Featured

More Featured

Community

City offices close for July 4

The offices at City Hall Public Works, and the administrative offices of the Police Department, will be closed on Thursday, July 4
Maria Wolfe (left) presents book to Kresta King.

Garden Club presents book to librarian

A new Garden Club has started  and it is called the Okeechobee Garden Club. 
Oxbow Exo Center, Port Saint Lucie trail.

Enjoy the summer on SFWMD’s lands

Did you know the South Florida Water Management District offers many ways for you to explore the natural beauty...

More Community

Lake Okeechobee
Lake releases halted until stormwater recedes
Heavy rainfall raises lake level
SFWMD regularly samples and tests Lake O water

More Lake Okeechobee

Current conditions
Observed from: Okeechobee County Airport
Light Rain Fog/Mist, 75 °F
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm … Get the full forecast
Read Lake Okeechobee News

E-newspaper

Read the latest print edition here.

View this issue

Browse other issues

Lake Okeechobee Real Estate
Lake levels
13.37 feet
Last year: 14.28 feet
Depth given in feet above sea level.
Water Flow Chart
Sports

More Sports

Human Interest
In a state known for year-round water activities, it seems ironic that Florida leads the ...
The word cancer is a scary one, and when we hear it as a diagnosis for a baby, it can be terrifying.
An Okeechobee teen is getting a head start in the business world by starting a business while still in high school.

More Human Interest

Schools
Christina Norman is set to be the next principal at Okeechobee High School for the upcoming school year.
Okeechobee’s Megan Williamson was named the Florida FFA Advisor of the Year at the 96th annual state convention this month.
The first group of junior leaders from the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation’s Summer Leadership program graduated on June 13.

More Schools

Wildlife & Environment
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is actively addressing the impacts of rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and changing rainfall and flood patterns. As part of our ongoing …
FWC invites you to attend the Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area 10-year Land Management Plan public hearing on Tuesday, July 23.

More Wildlife & Environment

Government
The qualification period for Okeechobee County elected offices closed June 14.
Okeechobee Main Street reports that so far the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition “Voices and Votes...
Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except...

More Government

Police/Fire
An Okeechobee man called law enforcement earlier this month to report he thought his neighbor was spraying poison...
OKEECHOBEE – Thanks to recent rainfall, Okeechobee County is no longer under a burn ban.

More Police/Fire

Opinion
We are elated to be the first to bring the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office into compliance...
Many people do not know what they should do when dealing with a panic attack, here are eight easy steps a person...
AMAC Certified Social Security Advisor answers questions about Social Security.

More Opinion

Hurricane News
Growing up in Indiana and then living in Oklahoma -- the heart of tornado alley...
Ahead of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1, Florida Power & Light ...

More Hurricane News

Adopt A Pet

More Pets

Veterans

Veteran coalition fights suicide

The Greater Lake Okeechobee Veterans Service Coalition formed in the fall of 2023,

Smart & Safe Florida announces statewide Veterans Coalition

On Tuesday, April 23, the Smart & Safe Florida campaign launched its “Vets Vote #YesOn3” statewide Veterans Coalition...

More Veterans

Find Us On Facebook
Facebook
Agriculture
An orange teeming with antioxidants and other health benefits may be a shot in the arm...
Florida Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) has created a new award to honor homeowners who install...
Sweaty cows may not sound like the most exciting company, but in a warming world, researchers can’t get...

More Agriculture

Health

Aging America: Tips for reducing Alzheimer’s risk and improving brain health

As more Baby Boomers approach or exceed age 65, they are at increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease...

Healthy Start hosts annual meeting

Mark your calendars, everyone! Ensure you have the Healthy Start Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 26...

Clearing the air about menthol cigarettes

Studies show flavorings like menthol make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit...

Facts and myths about summer skin protection

You may be surprised to learn that higher SPF does not always mean better protection.

More Health

Business
Florida gas prices have declined the past three consecutive weeks, falling to the lowest level since mid-February.
The last few days of heavy rain has caused major flooding in southwest Florida.
Zachary Taylor RV Resort has won a Best Park Award from the Florida RV Park & Campground Association ...

More Business

Traffic & Road Work

Okeechobee County Road Watch for week of June 23-29

The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, June 23...

Okeechobee County Road Watch for week of June 16-22

The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, June 16...

FDOT to hold in-person and online public workshops for SR 70 PD&E Study

You can participate live online or in-person. The same materials will be displayed at both...

AAA: Florida gasoline prices are the lowest since February

Florida gas prices are now the lowest since February. The state average has steadily declined the past 17...

More Traffic

State

3 Alabama men die after becoming distressed while swimming at Florida beach

Authorities say three Alabama men are dead from likely drowning after becoming distressed while swimming at a Florida Panhandle beach. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the young men had traveled …

Ex-Florida law enforcement official says he was forced to resign for defying illegal DeSantis orders

A former top law enforcement official is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he was forced to resign after defying illegal orders. Former Florida Law Enforcement Chief of Staff Shane Desguin said …

More State

National & World

Thousands of Iran-backed fighters offer to join Hezbollah in its fight against Israel

Iran-backed groups in the Middle East say thousands of their fighters are offering to come to Lebanon to join with the militant Hezbollah group in its battle with Israel. The offer comes amid fears …

It was meant to be a Christian utopia. Now this Nigerian community is helpless against rising seas

The coastal Nigerian community of Ayetoro has been nicknamed “Happy City,” founded decades ago as a Christian utopia. But now its residents can do little against the rising sea. Buildings have …

More Nation & World

Top Trending Stories
HURRICANE NEWS

More Hurricane News

Special Sections
x