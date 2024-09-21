19-year-old pedestrian killed on US 27

GLADES COUNTY – Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) seeks information about a hit and run accident which took the life of a 19-year-old pedestrian.
GLADES COUNTY – Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) seeks information about a hit and run accident which took the life of a 19-year-old pedestrian.
According to the FHP report, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 27, at 4:22 a.m. on Sept. 21, north of Boar Hammock Road when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on the inside northbound lane of U.S. 27.
After the initial collision, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a van driven by a 42-year-old Lithia man.
The first vehicle fled the scene, FHP reports. The second vehicle remained on the scene until FHP arrived.
The pedestrian, a 19-year-old Wauchula man, was pronounced dead at the scene.