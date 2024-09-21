19-year-old pedestrian killed on US 27

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/21/24

GLADES COUNTY – Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) seeks information about a hit and run accident which took the life of a 19-year-old pedestrian.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

19-year-old pedestrian killed on US 27

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

GLADES COUNTY – Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) seeks information about a hit and run accident which took the life of a 19-year-old pedestrian.

According to the FHP report, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 27, at 4:22 a.m. on Sept. 21, north of Boar Hammock Road when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on the inside northbound lane of U.S. 27.

After the initial collision, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a van driven by a 42-year-old Lithia man.

The first vehicle fled the scene, FHP reports. The second vehicle remained on the scene until FHP arrived.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old Wauchula man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pedestrian killed

Comments

Other items that may interest you

OCFR teams up with State Farm® and the NFPA to …

Okeechobee County observes Fire Prevention Week

Teen charged with armed burglary

Sore loser accused of hitting winner with pool ball

x