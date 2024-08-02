AAA offers safety and insurance advice as a tropical system approaches

Posted Friday, August 2, 2024 9:34 am

TAMPA — Florida residents may be in for stormy weather as a tropical system approaches the state.

“Although the direction and severity of the storm is still in question, residents should prepare for the possibility of dangerous driving conditions and localized flooding,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA encourages residents to monitor weather reports and follow the advice of local authorities. Stay off the roads if conditions are unsafe and take the time now to protect your property.”

AAA insurance advice for property owners

Residents in flood-prone areas may want to begin looking for sandbags and sealing any openings where water could enter their home. Since homeowner’s insurance does not cover flooding, consider applying for flood insurance. Most new policies require a 30-day waiting period, but it’s a good idea to contact your provider to see if they have any options.

Other tips include:

• Take Home Inventory. Document your belongings by walking through your home with a video camera or smart phone. Keep a record of large purchases including receipts, the cost of the item, purchase date, and model and serial numbers.

• Store important documents in a portable waterproof container. Documents could include birth certificates, social security cards, insurance policy information, and more.

• Store your insurance and flood policy numbers on your phone. Document your insurance provider’s phone number for filing a claim.

• Understand the various methods for filing a claim. Find out if your provider allows you to file a claim on a website or mobile app. Doing so can speed up the filing process, as high demand can result in long wait times over the phone.

Advice for drivers in the rain

• Turn your headlights on so you can see and be seen by other drivers.

• Slow down. New tires can still lose some contact with the roadway, even at speeds as low as 35 mph.

• Increase your following distance. Wet roads require more time to slow down and stop.

• Do not use cruise control. The chance of losing control of the vehicle increases when used on wet roads.

• Avoid hydroplaning by driving in the tracks of the vehicle in front of you and letting off the accelerator when approaching puddles. Also avoid hard braking or sharp turns.

• Never drive through standing water. It may be deeper than you think and concealing potholes, downed power lines, or other hazards that could damage your vehicle.

When visibility is low

• Do not drive with your hazard lights on. Hazard lights are meant to signify that your vehicle is disabled. Using them while driving could confuse other motorists.

• Get off the road. When driving on city streets, pull into a safe place like a gas station or grocery store parking lot to wait out the storm.

• Take the nearest exit. When driving on the interstate, don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

If your vehicle stalls in rising waters

• Do not attempt to restart the vehicle. This could cause further damage to the engine and components.

• Escape the vehicle immediately and move to higher ground or a safe location.

If rising water surrounds your parked vehicle

• Do not attempt to restart the vehicle.

• Do not open the door until the water level is beneath the door jam.

• If water entered the vehicle interior, use a wet vac to remove it.

AAA encourages people who live in a flood-prone area to be proactive. Before severe weather strikes, consider parking your vehicle in a parking garage or at a friend’s house until the weather passes.

What to if your Vehicle is Damaged by Flood Waters:

• Take photos and document any damage.

• Contact your insurance provider.

• Call AAA or a towing provider to take your vehicle to a qualified mechanic.



• Get the vehicle fully inspected to ensure it’s safe before driving.

Insurance Coverage for Storm-Damaged Vehicles

Physical damage to a car - caused by heavy wind, flooding, or fallen tree limbs - is covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto policy.

How to Prepare your Vehicle for Severe Weather

Knowing how to drive in severe weather is equally as important as ensuring your vehicle can perform in adverse conditions. AAA encourages drivers to see if the following items are in proper working order:

Windshield Wipers

Replace windshield wipers that leave streaks or don’t clear the glass in a single swipe. Do not forget the wiper on your rear window if you have one. The life of a rubber insert is typically six to twelve months.

Lights

Make sure all headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals are properly functioning to be sure other drivers will see you during downpours.

Tires

Tire tread and inflation levels are imperative to maintaining good traction on the road. Check the tire pressures (including the spare) at least once a month when the tires are cold. Always follow the inflation pressure recommendations in your owner’s manual, or those on the driver’s door jamb.

Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a list of certified mechanics in your area to ensure your vehicle is ready for the road.

