Okeechobee officials expect increased rain

Posted Friday, August 2, 2024 10:20 am

As of Friday, August 2, 2024, at 9 a.m. Okeechobee County has these important updates:

Okeechobee County emergency officials are continuing to monitor Tropical Invest 97L. Okeechobee County is currently not under any Watches or Warnings. The County can expect increased rain (1-4 inches) and a potential for flooding as the Invest passes through the Gulf of Mexico over the next week.

In an abundance of caution, Okeechobee County has declared a Local State of Emergency to ensure any necessary resources can be made available in the event of a significant impact to our area.

In coordination with the Local State of Emergency, the Emergency Operations Center has increased to a partial Level 2 activation and continues to encourage the community to monitor the Okeechobee County Government Facebook page, local news, radio, and television.

We encourage our residents to be mindful of changing conditions and take any preparatory steps for their property and families.

For continued updates follow us on: Facebook: Okeechobee Emergency-Management or Okeechobee County Government; Okeechobee County Website: okeechobeecountyfl.gov