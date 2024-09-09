AAA: Oil prices plunge sparking a big drop in Florida gas prices

Posted Monday, September 9, 2024 11:24 am

TAMPA — Florida gas prices are falling fast after a big drop in the crude oil market. The week of Sept. 1, the U.S. price for a barrel of oil fell to the lowest level since June 2023. The crude price plunge has reportedly been driven by concerns about both the U.S. and international economies, and the belief that global oil supplies could outpace global fuel demand by the end of the year.

“Declining oil prices lowers the cost of producing gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Unless oil prices reverse course, gas prices should move even lower. Currently about 23% of Florida retailers have prices below $3 a gallon. That number is likely to grow this week.”

On Sunday, Sept. 8, Florida gas prices averaged $3.16 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since February 12, 2024. Sunday’s state average is 15 cents less than last week, 24 cents less than last month, and 47 cents less than this time last year. The highest price so far this year was $3.64 per gallon. The all-time high was $4.89 per gallon - recorded in June 2022.

On Friday, Sept. 6, domestic oil prices settled at $67.67 per barrel. That’s almost $6 per barrel (-8%) less than last week. Oil prices had been trading at more than $80 per barrel just one month ago.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.35), Naples ($3.33), Gainesville ($3.29)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.88), Pensacola ($2.95), Panama City ($2.95)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.



• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

