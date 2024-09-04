FDOT accepting comments on SR 710 Extension plan

Posted Wednesday, September 4, 2024 10:55 am

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced the opportunity for a public hearing about the SR 710 Extension project. Interested persons may request a re-evaluation public hearing for this project. The request must be received before Sept. 19, 2024. Members of the public may also send in a comment to the project team to be added to the project record.

The project is located in Okeechobee County and consists of a new extension that will serve as a bypass route to address traffic congestion at the intersection of SR 70 and US 441.

The project begins with a new intersection on US 441 located approximately one mile north of the SR 70 and US 441 intersection. The new extension traverses southeasterly to connect with existing SR 710 at the L-63N Interceptor Canal. The total project length is approximately 3.8 miles.

The SR 710 extension will have two lanes in each direction with curb along both the median and outside lanes. The posted speed will be 45 mph. The posted speed will reduce to 40 mph near the new intersection at US 441.

The SR 710 extension will include bicycle lanes, sidewalk along the south side of the roadway, and a shared use path along the north side of the roadway.

The SR 710 extension will have new signals at the intersections with US 441, SR 70, and SE 40th Avenue. Right-of-way acquisition for the project is funded in Fiscal Years 2025. The project is not currently funded for construction.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) conducted a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study to evaluate improvement alternatives for SR 710 from US 441 in Okeechobee County to CR 714 (SW Martin Highway) in Martin County. The PD&E Study was divided into four segments. Segments 1 and 2 (i.e. SR 710 from US 441 to SR 70 and SR 710 from SR 70 to the L-63N Interceptor Canal) are now in the design stage of the project.

SR 710 is a designated evacuation route by the Florida State Emergency Response Team. SR 710 is part of the National Highway System and the Strategic Intermodal System.

Send all comments or hearing requests to:

Phil Menke, PE, FDOT Project Contact



801 N. Broadway AvenueBartow, FL 33830

Or email: Philip.Menke@dot.state.fl.us

For additional questions or to schedule a viewing of the documents at FDOT District One in Bartow, please call 863-519-2803 to speak with Mr. Menke directly.

The last public hearing was on Aug. 30, 2018 at the Okeechobee KOA Convention Center.