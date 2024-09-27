All SFWMD managed boat locks are open

News from SFWMD
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reopened all of our navigational boat locks for public access today, Friday, September 27, 2024.
SFWMD Navigation Locks on Lake Okeechobee
- G-36/Henry Creek Boat Lock (Okeechobee County) reopened at
5:30 a.m. today.
- S-127 Boat Lock (Buckhead Ridge in Glades County) reopened at 5:30 a.m. today.
- S-131 Boat Lock (Lakeport in Glades County) reopened at 5:30 a.m. today.
- S-135 Boat Lock (J&S Fish Camp in Martin County) reopened at 5:30 a.m. today.
- S-193 Boat Lock (Taylor Creek in Okeechobee County) reopened at 5:30 a.m. today.
- S-310 Boat Lock (Southwestern Shore of Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston) reopened at 5:30 a.m. today. This boat lock is undergoing a temporary seasonal change in operations.
- Until September 30, 2024, this boat lock will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and will close each night from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Boaters will not be able to lock through the structure when it is closed.
- Starting October 1, 2024, this boat lock will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and will close each night from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Boaters will not be able to lock through the structure when it is closed.
SFWMD Navigation Locks on the Kissimmee Waterway
- S-61 Boat Lock on Cypress Lake and Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County reopened at 7:00 a.m. today.
- S-65 Boat Lock on Lake Kissimmee in Osceola/Polk County reopened at 7:00 a.m. today.
- S-65A Boat Lock in Osceola/Polk County reopened at 7:00 a.m. today.
- S-65D Boat Lock in Okeechobee/Highlands County reopened at 7:00 a.m. today.
- S-65E Boat Lock at Kissimmee River, Okeechobee/Glades County reopened at 7:00 a.m. today.
Boaters can sign up for navigation alert text messages and emails here.
Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.