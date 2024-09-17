SFWMD celebrates the completion of a new water storage project

Posted Tuesday, September 17, 2024 8:54 am

OSCEOLA COUNTY — On Sept. 16, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), joined many local, state and federal partners to celebrate the completion of a water storage project in Osceola County.

This public-private partnership with Doc Partin Ranch, Inc., is a new dispersed water management project that spans over 3,000 acres. By retaining direct rainfall and stormwater runoff, the project prevents excess water from entering Lake Okeechobee through the regional canal system. The project is estimated to store over one billion gallons of water per year and is anticipated to remove 11,000 pounds of Total Nitrogen per year and 800 pounds of Total Phosphorus per year.

This area has experienced heavy flooding during major weather events in the past and this project is situated to provide relief for the local system during future high rainfall events.

“Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the South Florida Water Management District continues to prioritize public-private partnerships as part of our effort to do more now for Florida’s environment,” said SFWMD Governing Board Member Ben Butler. “The SFWMD partners with private landowners and communities to create more immediate water storage and improve water quality around the region, and we will continue to bolster innovative programs like dispersed water management projects for the benefit of Floridians. Thank you, Partin Family for providing important water storage and treatment north of Lake Okeechobee and helping to protect our water resources and the environment.”

“The Osceola County Commission fully supports initiatives that will protect and improve water quality in our region. We thank our state legislature and the SFWMD for continuing to commit resources for projects like the dispersed water project at the Partin Ranch,” said Osceola County Commissioner Ricky Booth. “We know it will enhance water quality in the Upper Kissimmee Basin before it continues south, setting a new standard for environmental stewardship in central Florida. The pioneering spirit of Osceola County, its leadership, its landowners, and its residents make it possible for us to lead the way in sustainable water management for our community and our state.”

The SFWMD’s continued commitment to proactively manage the regional water management system is exemplified by several operational Dispersed Water Management Projects including the Brighton Valley Dispersed Water Storage and Management Project, Bluefield Grove Water Storage Farm, Scott Water Storage Farm, and the ALJO Four Corners Rapid Infiltration Project. These projects provide water storage on private property, and they help improve water quality and enhance plant and wildlife habitat.

This project was made possible because of the SFWMD’s partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, with funding provided by the Florida Legislature.

Since 2019, the SFWMD has celebrated more than 70 ribbon cuttings, ground breakings, and major milestones on Everglades restoration and resiliency projects across Central and Southern Florida.