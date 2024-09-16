Water storage planned north of Lake O

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/16/24

The Lake Okeechobee Component A Reservoir (LOCAR) is moving forward for inclusion for funding in the 2024 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA).

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

SFWMD celebrates the completion of a new water storage …

USACE happy with current Lake O level

Lake Okeechobee level nears 15 feet

Lake Okeechobee level nears 15 feet

x