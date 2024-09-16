USACE chief of engineers signs Western Everglades Restoration Plan Report

Posted Monday, September 16, 2024 9:24 am

JACKSONVILLE — Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, signed the Chief’s Report September 11, 2024, for the Western Everglades Restoration Plan (WERP) in a ceremony at USACE Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The purpose of the WERP is to improve the quantity, quality, timing, and distribution of water needed to restore and reconnect the western Everglades ecosystem. WERP will reestablish ecological connectivity from the northwest portion of the study area, across the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Big Cypress Reservation (SBCR) and into Big Cypress National Preserve (BCNP), while maintaining flood protection and ensuring that inflows meet applicable water quality standards. The proposed action is located within Hendry, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties, Florida.

“I would like to commend Jacksonville District’s WERP project delivery team for their steadfast dedication in collaborating with our partners and stakeholders on this critical study and delivering their final report for the Chief to sign off on,” said USACE Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Brandon Bowman.

The Chief’s Report details USACE’s tentatively selected plan (TSP), known as Alternative Hybrid Natural Flow Revised (ALTHNFR). The plan would achieve the project benefits by re-distributing water to several major remnant flow ways that lie directly south and southeast of the Wingate Mill and West Feeder canals, including Kissimmee Billy Strand and Cowbell Strand. Construction of the North Feeder Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) within the C-139 Annex will direct treated water from the North Feeder Canal Sub-Basin to Water Conservation Area (WCA) 3A via the L-3 canal.

“This was truly a collaborative effort between our USACE project delivery team, the South Florida Water Management District, Seminole Tribe of Florida, Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Interior and the National Park Service,” said Stephen Baisden, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Western Everglades Restoration Project Manager.

With the signing of the Chief’s Report, the study’s recommended plan will begin the process of federal review and congressional consideration for inclusion in future Water Resources Development Act legislation to fund implementation.