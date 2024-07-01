Alzheimer Assoc. to host Public Policy’s Impact in the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community

Join the Alzheimer Association in a vitual meeting to learn about Public Policy’s Impact in the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community on Wednesday, July 10 from 1 to 2 p.m.
During the Florida Legislative Session, Alzheimer’s, dementia and caregiver related legislation and funding were passed. These bills and funding will go into effect over the next few months.
Join us as we discuss these bills including how they could impact your day-to-day life. Come with your questions for our Q&A.
Registration:
To register online, use link below:
https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8FSgbtWiSC-D-E2RaNHYOA
OR
Call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.