Alzheimer Assoc. to host Public Policy’s Impact in the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community

Virtual meeting

News from Alzheimer Association
Posted 7/1/24

Join the Alzheimer Association in a vitual meeting to learn about Public Policy’s Impact in the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community on Wednesday, July 10 from 1 to 2 p.m.

During the …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Alzheimer Assoc. to host Public Policy’s Impact in the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community

Virtual meeting

Posted
News from Alzheimer Association

Join the Alzheimer Association in a vitual meeting to learn about Public Policy’s Impact in the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community on Wednesday, July 10 from 1 to 2 p.m.

During the Florida Legislative Session, Alzheimer’s, dementia and caregiver related legislation and funding were passed. These bills and funding will go into effect over the next few months.

Join us as we discuss these bills including how they could impact your day-to-day life. Come with your questions for our Q&A.

Registration:

To register online, use link below:

https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8FSgbtWiSC-D-E2RaNHYOA

OR

Call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer's, virtual, meeting, public policy impact, dementia, caregiver, funding

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Dr. Derek McCranie joins HCA Florida Raulerson …

Aging America: Tips for reducing Alzheimer’s risk …

Jessica Leon's journey to bring water safety to …

Drowning prevention: Water safety tips you should know

x