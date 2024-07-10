Alzheimer's Association to host virtual event

Alzheimer's Association to host virtual event

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The Alzheimer’s Association will host “WINK- The Power of Socialization and Meaningful Personal Interactions” virtual event on Thursday, July 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Join and explore the power of socialization and a sense of belonging with special guest Sira Botes. Avoiding isolation and maintaining a sense of social well-being is very important for individuals living with dementia.

Registration:

To register online, use link below:

https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JiGfz_dLRtqUuGN5aazl_Q

OR

Call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Help Desk at 800-272-3900.

