Alzheimer's Association to host virtual event

The Alzheimer’s Association will host “WINK- The Power of Socialization and Meaningful Personal Interactions” virtual event on Thursday, July 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join and explore the power of socialization and a sense of belonging with special guest Sira Botes. Avoiding isolation and maintaining a sense of social well-being is very important for individuals living with dementia.
Registration:
To register online, use link below:
https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JiGfz_dLRtqUuGN5aazl_Q
OR
Call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Help Desk at 800-272-3900.