Alzheimer’s Assoc. teaches healthier habits for brains and bodies

Alzheimer Association will give a presentation on “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” on Wednesday, July 10...
OKEECHOBEE — Alzheimer’s Association will give a presentation on “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” on Wednesday, July 10 will give a presentation on “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” on Wednesday, July 10, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Young at Heart Center of Okeechobee, 1690 NW Ninth Ave.
Learn science-based recommendations for taking care of our brains and bodies and tips on how to make small changes to build healthier habits.
To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24X7 Helpdesk at 800-272-3900.