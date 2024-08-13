Alzheimer’s Association to hold virtual Managing Money class

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/13/24

Alzheimer’s Association will host a virtual Managing Money class on Sept. 10 from noon to 1 p.m.

If you or someone you know is facing Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or another chronic illness, it’s never too early to put financial plans in place.

Join the Alzheimer’s Association to learn tips for managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning.

Registration:

To register online, use link below:

https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lKFejObNT96-W809IjypWg

