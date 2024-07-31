Alzheimer’s Brain Bus stops in Clewiston next Wednesday with free services

Posted Wednesday, July 31, 2024 8:56 pm

CLEWISTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will make a stop from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave., in Clewiston to provide free support services to families facing this disease. No appointment is needed for the bus.

Hendry County has an estimated 800 residents or 13 percent over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s.

Those who come by will learn:

• 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s



• 10 healthy habits for your brain• Steps to an Accurate Diagnosis• Advancements in research

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Florida has the second highest number of residents living with Alzheimer’s. More than 580,000 Floridians are living with Alzheimer’s.

“Alzheimer’s impacts the entire family and broader community,” said Heike Accorsi, Brain Bus program manager. “We are here to support those facing Alzheimer’s and all other dementia today and in the future, to make Florida a better place to age. We hope anyone with questions will stop by.”

Unique to Florida, the Brain Bus program is managed by the Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapters and funded in partnership with the Department of Elder Affairs and Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas. Two mobile vehicles travel the state providing dementia education and resources to at-risk and heavily impacted communities.

The Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter works in eight counties to provide education and support, advocate for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and advance critical research to develop new treatments, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. For more information, including upcoming programs and support groups, call 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org/SEFL.