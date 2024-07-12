American Heart Association encourages people to get active with help from their pets

Posted Friday, July 12, 2024 2:46 pm

WEST PALM BEACH — You know that pets make for great company – but did you know that spending time with them can improve your heart health?

There’s science to back up the physical and mental health benefits to pet companionship. The American Heart Association and its Healthy Bond for Life™ initiative offers four science-backed ways that pets improve human quality of life as it brings back “Best Friend Fridays” this summer.

Each Friday this summer, people are encouraged to share photos and videos with the hashtag #BestFriendFridays, showing how their pets help them lower stress and practice healthy habits.

“Having a pet has been shown to combat stress, boost happiness and encourage healthy habits such as regular physical activity,” says Fontaine Timmer, DNP, immediate past president of the American Heart Association Palm Beach County Board of Directors. “Staying active and reducing stress can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, which is the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., and keep your pet healthy as well. It’s a win-win.”

Here are four ways pets can positively impact the health of their humans:

• Pets make work better. Studies show that pets in the workplace may help reduce stress, increase productivity and improve employee satisfaction.

• Pets get people moving. Dog owners are more likely to fit in the recommended physical activity than those who don’t have a dog. Studies also show that physical activity is linked to lower risk of diseases and lower risk of depression.

• Pets help overcome loneliness. When owners see, touch, hear or talk to their companion animals, it brings a sense of goodwill, joy, nurturing and happiness., which helps suppress stress hormones.

• Pets can help speed up recovery after a cardiovascular event. Studies have shown an association between dog ownership and better health outcomes after a cardiovascular event, like a heart attack or stroke.

For more information about Healthy Bond for Life, visit HealthyBondForLife.Heart.org.