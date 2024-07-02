American Legion installs new officers

Posted Tuesday, July 2, 2024 4:52 pm

Commander Rich Gerlach has been filling in as interim commander at the American Legion but was officially sworn in on July 1 by 11th District Commander Toni Sutherland. American Legion Post 64 installed new officers on July 1. The Sons of the American Legion were sworn in on July 1. Commander Joseph Criswell, Senior Vice David Drawdy and adjutant Tommy Denny. American Legion Auxiliary swears in President Julie Rivera (right) and secretary Georgia Goudy (left) on July 1. Previous Next







OKEECHOBEE — American Legion Post 64 held a ceremony July 1 to welcome new officers. Each officer of the Auxilary, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion was sworn in by 11th District Commander Toni Sitherland.

Post 64 Commander Rich Gerlach has served as interim commander since last year but was officially voted in last month.

Gerlach was born and raised in New York and joined the Marines right after high school. He was excited to be a part of the MP but after completing basic training and then AIT, he was told he was being discharged because he had asthma. "I had asthma as a child but hadn't had any trouble in years, but they said I was going home anyway. They did give me the opportunity to appeal the decision, but they said no each time," said Gerlach.

Always one to serve others, Gerlach spent his working years as a police officer, code enforcement officer and volunteer firefighter. He has even delivered five babies. "I loved everything I did," he said. "I always had a good time."

He spent his childhood spring breaks visiting Florida with family friends and he and his wife Donna decided they wanted to retire here about a year ago.

He joined the American Legion and was made the interim commander soon after. Since he was sworn in, he has been concentrating on remodelling and fixing up the building. He hopes to make it a nice place the community can use for events.

The American Legion is actively seeking new members. If you are interested in joining, stop by and introduce yourself.