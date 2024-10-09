AMR and Palm Beach State College Partner for EMT education

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 2:43 pm

LAKE WORTH – As the nation continues to face a shortage of first medical responders, further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, industry leaders have developed innovative solutions to lure people back into the profession. In South Florida, Palm Beach State College, the first public community college in Florida, and American Medical Response (AMR), the largest ambulance system in the U.S., have teamed up to help fill the gap.

AMR has created a scholarship fund for EMT students through the Foundation for Palm Beach State College. AMR’s $50,000 donation will provide 10 students each year for the next five years with a $1,000 scholarship. The purpose of the AMR/Medics EMT Scholarship Fund is to address the financial needs of students for tuition and related educational expenses, assisting them in completing their training to enter the workforce. Students must maintain good academic standing and meet the entry requirements for the EMT program.

“There is a staffing crisis in the industry, and we want to be part of the solution,” said Yaima Acosta, director of operations for AMR South Florida. “We want anyone who wants to be an EMT, to become an EMT without financial barriers. We want to make that dream come true and help students in the most important years of their lives.”

PBSC EMT student Dylan Bobbins is one of the first scholarship recipients. “I had to drop out of the EMT program previously to help support my family,” the 22-year-old said. “This scholarship made it possible for me to go back to school.” For former teacher and new mother Michelle Delai, 36, the scholarship enabled her to return to school to embark on a new career. “I want to make an impact and help the community,” she said.

The collaboration between Palm Beach State College and AMR offers EMT students an opportunity to gain firsthand experience in a professional emergency medical services (EMS) environment. “It’s not just providing the money for the scholarship that’s important, it’s also incredibly important to allow them to have hands-on experience in this program,” said PBSC’s EMS Director Matt Keeler.

EMT students are required to complete 300 hours of instruction including clinical, hospitals and agency rotations before going on to take the certification examination for state licensure. This partnership allows students to apply classroom knowledge in real-world situations, working alongside experienced paramedics and EMTs. By participating in ride-alongs and clinical experiences with AMR, students will enhance their skills, increase their confidence, and be better prepared for certification and employment in the EMS field. The collaboration strengthens the overall quality of the EMT program and provides students with a competitive edge in their careers.