Book Besties Forever meet for the first time

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/16/24

Glades County Library’s first meeting of ‘Book Besties Forever (BBF)’ was a huge success!

‘Book Besties Forever (BBF) - for girls 8-12 - meets at the Glades County Library on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Library’s first meeting of ‘Book Besties Forever (BBF)’ was a huge success! The girls had the choice of two club names and proudly chose BBF. They introduced themselves, made new friends, read together, and made personal vision/inspirational boards. These girls know who they are and know exactly what they want. Hats off to Ani Drayton for hitting the ground running. More photo can been seen on The Glades County Library Facebook page. (Photo courtesy Glades County Library)

