Brain Bus rolls into the Back to School Expo

OKEECHOBEE — The Alzheimer Association’s in-person Brain Bus will be at the Back to School Expo on Saturday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee High School, 2800 US 441 North. This Brain Bus stop will be bilingual (English and Spanish).
The Brain Bus raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health and risk reduction.
Please join us to learn about:
-- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,
Also, join us for trivia and interactive brain games!
Registration is not required in advance.
For questions, please call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Brain Bus is funded in partnership with the State of Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc.