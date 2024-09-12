Call hotline to request mosquito spraying in your neighborhood

Okeechobee County has a contract with Clarke Environmental fpr adult mosquito control spraying ...
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee County has a contract with Clarke Environmental fpr adult mosquito control spraying within Okeechobee County via truck-mounted Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayer.
Residents are encouraged to continue to report high concentration areas of mosquitoes to the Clarke Mosquito Hotline at 800-203-6485. By calling the hotline, the information that you provide is very important in evaluating the needs for your area.
Residents can also help reduce mosquito populations by tipping and draining water, keeping grass mowed, fixing broken screens and keeping rain gutters clean.