The Caloosa Humane Society has a mix of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of loving families!

Caloosa Humane Society seeks forever homes for pets

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

LABELLE — The Caloosa Humane Society has a mix of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of loving families! Come find your fur baby! The Caloosa Humane Society, Inc. is a not-for-profit, 501 (c)(3) status organization that receives no federal, state, or local funding and relies on donations, bequests and fundraising events. The shelter, 1200 Pratt Blvd in LaBelle is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call 863-675-0997. [Photos courtesy of Caloosa Humane Society]

