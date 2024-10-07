Can you mow wet grass? The do’s and don’ts of mowing in wet conditions

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 1:48 pm

Mowing the lawn is a regular task for homeowners, but what happens when it rains? You may be tempted to mow wet grass, especially when it’s overgrown and messy, but is it safe or effective?

This article explores why mowing wet grass can be risky, when you might need to do it and tips for handling your lawn in damp conditions.

Can you mow wet grass?

Answer: Mowing your lawn while it’s wet isn’t the best choice, and there are several reasons to consider waiting until it dries out. While it might seem harmless, wet grass can create more problems than you might think.

Why you should be cautious about mowing the grass when it’s wet

Mowing wet grass can cause more harm than good. Here’s why:

Safety hazards:

Wet grass is slippery, increasing the risk of accidents while mowing. The combination of water and electric mowers—especially those with extension cords—can be dangerous, posing a risk of electric shock.

If your lawn has slopes or uneven terrain, wet conditions can make mowing even more hazardous.

Damage to your lawn and soil:

Mowing wet grass doesn’t produce a clean cut; it often tears, resulting in ragged edges that are more susceptible to disease and stress. Wet conditions also promote fungal growth and the spread of pathogens, as the mower can transport spores across your lawn.

Additionally, waterlogged soil is easily compacted under the weight of the mower, leading to ruts, rivets and uneven cuts, which can stress the lawn and damage the soil structure.

Mowing when the soil is mushy can also exacerbate weed issues by spreading seeds stuck in clumps of wet grass, allowing them to root in new areas.

Clumping of leftover mower clippings:

Wet clippings often clump together, clogging the mower and creating piles that smother the grass, leading to unsightly dead spots.

Frequent cleaning of your mower is needed, which can be dangerous if done improperly. Wet conditions also cause soil to become soggy, leading to ruts and uneven cuts as mower wheels dig into the ground.

Impact on mower maintenance:

Mowing wet grass can significantly impact the maintenance and longevity of your mower. Wet clippings stick to the underside of the mower deck, increasing the need for frequent cleanings, which can be dangerous if done improperly.

The constant exposure to moisture can also dull mower blades faster and lead to rust, reducing cutting efficiency and requiring more frequent sharpening or replacement. Prolonged exposure to wet conditions can cause other mower components to rust or corrode, resulting in costly repairs and a shortened lifespan for your equipment.

How soon can you cut grass after it rains?

Mowing after rain depends on various factors, including the type of mower, lawn conditions and your safety judgment.

Test the moisture level:

Before mowing, perform a touch test—if the grass feels wet, it’s too soon. Dewy grass in the morning might be manageable, but rain-soaked grass is not.

You can also visually inspect the lawn to see if blades are bent over; wait until they stand upright for an even cut.

Speed up drying:

Using a leaf blower to remove excess moisture can help speed up the drying process. If sunlight is available, let the sun do its work for a couple of hours before mowing.

How to tell if your lawn is too waterlogged to mow:

Before mowing, check your lawn for signs of excess moisture. If you notice standing water, soggy soil or if your footsteps leave deep impressions, the ground is too saturated to mow.

Wait until the soil dries out and feels firm underfoot to avoid harming your grass and soil structure.

Mower type matters:

Powerful commercial mowers can sometimes handle wetter grass, but it’s still best to wait if possible. Never use corded electric mowers in wet conditions, as water and electricity are a dangerous mix.

Can you cut wet grass with a gas mower?

Yes, you can mow wet grass with a gas mower, but it is not recommended due to several challenges. Wet grass tends to clump, which can clog the mower deck and lead to uneven cuts, as the blades may tear rather than cut cleanly. Additionally, mowing wet grass can put extra strain on the mower’s engine and components, potentially causing damage over time.

Can you mow wet grass with a reel mower?

Mowing wet grass with a reel mower is not recommended. Along with similar complications with a gas mower, a reel mower requires more physical exertion to push the mower in wet grass.

Can you mow wet grass with a riding mower?

No—wet conditions increase the risk of slipping and can compact the soil, creating ruts and affecting drainage.

Can you cut wet grass with an electric mower?

Mowing wet grass with an electric mower is not recommended. Using an electric mower in wet conditions poses a safety hazard due to the potential for electric shock from moisture exposure.

When mowing wet grass might be necessary

Sometimes, mowing wet grass is unavoidable. Here’s when it might be okay:

Emergencies and overgrowth: If your lawn is overgrown and waiting isn’t an option due to pests, HOA rules, or other urgent needs, you might have to mow damp grass.

If your lawn is overgrown and waiting isn’t an option due to pests, HOA rules, or other urgent needs, you might have to mow damp grass. Light dew or morning moisture: Mowing slightly damp grass, like early morning dew, can be manageable. Avoid mowing when the grass is soaked.

Tips for mowing wet grass safely

If you must mow wet grass, follow these safety tips:

Use sharp blades:

Ensure your mower blades are sharp to make cleaner cuts, reducing stress on the grass.

Adjust the mowing height:

Set your mower slightly higher than usual to avoid cutting too low and to prevent the mower from bogging down.

Mow slowly and steadily:

Take your time to avoid clogging the mower and make frequent stops to clear clippings. Using a bagger attachment can also help collect clippings and avoid clumping.

Clean the mower frequently:

Wet grass can quickly accumulate under the mower deck, so stop occasionally to clean it out. After mowing, thoroughly clean your mower to prevent long-term damage.