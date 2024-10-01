Lip-smackin’ good: Peanut Butter Challenge returns

Posted Tuesday, October 1, 2024 9:35 am

Few culinary pleasures transcend kiddom. But whether crunchy or smooth, paired with jelly, crackers or bread, peanut butter is a food nearly everyone can enjoy. High in protein, it’s also among food banks’ most requested items.

Since 2012, UF/IFAS Extension and partner institution Florida A&M University Cooperative Extension have donated tons of the sticky stuff to food banks through their annual Peanut Butter Challenge. The competition returns Sept. 30, and residents across the state are encouraged to donate jars to their local county Extension office through Oct. 31. Jars of any size and variety are welcome, but they must be new, sealed and not expired.

“Peanut butter is a shelf-stable food that has broad appeal across age groups while being especially kid-friendly,” said Rachel Pienta, Extension Wakulla County Florida 4-H agent. “A PB and J sandwich is a comforting, filling food item that provides protein in a delicious, easy-to-eat form.”

UF/IFAS professor Barry Tillman stands among peanuts at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center in Marianna. Tillman’s research …

UF/IFAS Extension office launched the Peanut Butter Challenge 12 years ago to feed hungry families ahead of the winter holidays. They also hoped to promote Florida’s mighty peanut crop.

In 2023, peanuts contributed more than $137 million to the state economy, according to the Florida Agricultural Statistics Service. The challenge spread statewide in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated food insecurity and increased demand for food bank assistance. Matching donations from the Florida Peanut Producers Association (FPPA) and the Florida Peanut Federation (FPF) have helped the program consistently increase donations year over year.

UF/IFAS employees collect donations made during the 2023 Peanut Butter Challenge.

Last year’s challenge marked the highest competition participation since 2020: Floridians from 50 counties collected 27,769 pounds of peanut butter — enough to make 440,000 peanut butter sandwiches.

Competition between Extension offices is a friendly affair, with winning counties clinching bragging rights for collecting the most peanut butter by weight.

For more information about drop-off locations and participation, visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/peanutbutter.