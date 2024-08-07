Chamber hosts Beers, Brats and Bingo!

Posted 8/7/24

The Clewiston Chamber of Commerce will host Beer, Brats and Bingo ...

CLEWISTON -- The Clewiston Chamber of Commerce will host Beer, Brats and Bingo at U.S. Sugar's Dunwoody Lodge, 1909 Flaghole Road, on Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. Highlights will include unlimited music bingo play featuring songs from all genres and decades, delicious brats and refreshing beers with cash prizes for each bingo round. Tickets are $30 each. This includes two beers, one brat and unlimited bingo. Additional brats and beers will be available for purchase. For tickets, see the link on the Clewiston Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.

