City of Okeechobee announces closures

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/7/24

The city of Okeechobee announces closures due to Hurricane Milton.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

City of Okeechobee announces closures

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The city of Okeechobee announces closures due to Hurricane Milton.

city council, Okeechobee, mayor, hurricane

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Outdoor power equipment helps weather a storm or power …

Okeechobee officials expect increased rain

FPL meteorologists prepare for potentially active …

Two-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28

x