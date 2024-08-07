Clewiston Performing Arts Center to hold auditions for The Nutcracker

Nutcracker Show Auditions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
CLEWISTON — Nutcracker Show Auditions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clewiston Performing Arts Center, 725 Central Ave.
The Nutcracker is a classic Christmas themed silent acting and dance show. Auditions are open to kids and adults, boys and girls ages 8 and up. Roles vary from group dances/scenes to solo and individual roles. No experience is necessary, and first time performers are encouraged to participate. Practice sessions will be once a week either Monday, Wednesday, or Friday for half an hour from September-December. The shows will be in mid December.
The cost is $40 per person, once a role is accepted. There is no cost to audition.
Auditioners are expected to wear something comfortable to move in like athletic clothes. Please bring a water bottle.
For information, call 863-983-8399 or visit Clewiston Perming Arts Center on Facebook.