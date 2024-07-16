Clewiston Rotary Club swears in new president

One June 24, the end of one chapter of the Clewiston Rotary Club ended and a new one began.

CLEWISTON — One June 24, the end of one chapter of the Clewiston Rotary Club ended and a new one began. The Rotary’s president, Ryan Duffy, passed the gavel to  the president elect, Melissa Carter. The Rotary Club swore in the new board and also honored the Rotarian of the Year, Ramon Iglesias. They are looking forward to a great year under Melissa’s leadership!

