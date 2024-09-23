Community Health Centers among Top 10% Nationally for sixth year in a row

Posted Monday, September 23, 2024 1:30 pm

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – For the sixth year running, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s community health centers have been awarded the prestigious gold-level “Health Center Quality Leader” badge by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). This national recognition places the Health Care District’s thirteen Federally Qualified Health Centers among the top 10% in the country, one of only 136 health centers to receive this distinction.



This gold-level recognition is based on various clinical quality measures (CQM). The Health Care District’s centers have excelled across several of them statewide, ranking second in Florida for dental sealants, fifth for both statin therapy and tobacco screening and cessation, sixth for depression screening, seventh for depression remission, eighth for colorectal cancer screening, and tenth for breast cancer screening.

“Our community health centers have proudly served as our front door to primary care for over a decade. Last year, we provided our more than 41,200 adult and pediatric patients with a medical home that focuses on prevention, a model of care that helps reduce healthcare costs in our community,” said Darcy J. Davis, CEO of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. “We’re honored to be recognized by HRSA again this year as we continue to expand and enhance access to quality health care for all.”



In addition to the gold quality badge distinction, the Health Care District’s community health centers were awarded three additional recognition badges for their performance in 2023:





• Enhancing Access: Recognizes health centers that have increased the total number of patients and the number of patients who receive at least one comprehensive service (mental health, substance abuse, vision, dental, and/or enabling) by at least 5%.• Reducing Health Disparities: Recognizes health centers that demonstrate at least a ten percentage point improvement in low birth weight, hypertension control, and/or uncontrolled diabetes CQMs during consecutive Uniform Data System (UDS) reporting years (2022 and 2023 UDS) for at least one racial/ethnic group, while maintaining or improving the health center’s overall CQM performance from the previous reporting year; or meets established benchmarks for all racial/ethnic groups served within the most recent UDS reporting year.• Supporting Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Recognizes health centers that deliver care with a focus on the whole person and foster strong patient-provider relationships."Receiving these HRSA badges underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional quality care to all members of our community,” said Candice Abbott, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. “This recognition highlights our efforts to serve diverse populations, including agricultural workers and those experiencing homelessness, and reinforces our mission to ensure no patient is left behind.”HRSA’s Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) badges recognize Health Center Program awardees and look-alikes (LALs) that have made notable quality improvement achievements in the areas of access, quality, health equity, health information technology and social risk factors. HRSA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, focuses on improving health care for people who are geographically isolated or economically and medically vulnerable.“These HRSA badges reflect the dedication of our experienced providers and the entire team at our community health centers,” Joshua Adametz, DMD, MPH, MA, AVP and Executive Director of Community Health Centers. “Our collective commitment to providing consistent, high-quality care to every patient who comes through our doors, regardless of their ability to pay, is at the heart of our success.”The Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s community health centers, which are Federally Qualified Health Centers, include ten brick-and-mortar locations across Palm Beach County and three mobile health clinics that deliver quality medical, dental and behavioral health care, substance use disorder treatment, and pharmacy services, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. For more information or to make an appointment, call 561-642-1000.