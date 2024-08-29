County commission honors Junior Olympians

Posted Thursday, August 29, 2024 9:54 am

OKEECHOBEE — Lake O’ Elite Athletics members were honored by the Okeechobee County Commission at their Aug. 29 meeting.

Lake 'O Elite Athletics, based in Okeechobee, was established to offer fundamental development for young community members through sports. The organization aims to focus on each child individually, creating developmental plans to enhance their leadership, social skills, mental toughness, awareness, and self-confidence. Safety for participants, parents, coaches, and volunteers is a top priority.

Their mission is to reach, teach, and develop the youth in their program. Lake 'O Elite Athletics Track Club focuses on developing young athletes through track and field. The program aims to teach the fundamentals of the sport to kids of all experience levels. Contrary to the belief that one must be fast to participate, the club emphasizes building confidence, self-esteem, and goal setting. Track and field is designed to showcase individual progress and prepare athletes for any sport they choose, as the skills developing such as running, agility, and conditioning transfer across various sports.

The Board of County Commissioners recognized Camryn Evans for becoming the first ever Okeechobee female student to earn National Junior Olympian & All-American Honors in Track & Field; and Ja'Quan Bentley Jr for becoming the first ever Okeechobee student to earn National Junior Olympian and All-American Honors In Track & Field.

Commissioners honored all of the Junior Olympians who participated and represented Okeechobee in the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games held at the North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina. Proclamations were presented to Ja'Quan Bentley Jr, Camryn Evans, Calum Stephens, Nehemiah Evans, Marqus Coleman, and Aven Fonseca.

The proclamation states: “The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners deems it fitting to honor the faces of young people in our county as they are the faces of our past, our present, and our future. Today, we are desirous in recognizing the Lake O Track and Field Okeechobee students who participated at the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games held at the North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“The Lake O Track and Field program has consistently demonstrated outstanding commitment to fostering athletic excellence, sportsmanship, and teamwork among its young athletes.

“The Junior Olympians of Lake O Track and Field have showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and perseverance in their pursuit of excellence in the sport, representing their team and community with distinction.

“These athletes have achieved remarkable success through rigorous training, disciplined effort, and unwavering support from their coaches, families, and community members.

“Their achievements in recent Junior Olympic competitions have not only brought pride to their program but have also exemplified the values of hard work, resilience, and integrity.”