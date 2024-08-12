DAR Social and meeting on Aug. 14

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/12/24

DAR will be meeting at Brown Cow Sweetery at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14...

OKEECHOBEE — DAR will be meeting at Brown Cow Sweetery at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Brown Cow Sweetery, 103 SW Park St., for a Social and lunch.

If you are interested in joining the DAR Book Club, they will be meeting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Village Education Center, 205 NE Second St. Book to be announced soon.

Are you interested in becoming a part of the Okeechobee Blood Round-up? If you are, there is an organizational meeting on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Okeechobee Library. Come join. Great way to earn some volunteer hours. Don’t forget to log your volunteer hours on the DAR Website.

