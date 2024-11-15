Posted Friday, November 15, 2024 1:53 pm

As we approach the holiday season, many of us have already started our gift shopping for loved ones, especially children. December is National Safe Toys & Gifts Month, an observance established by the nonprofit Prevent Blindness. This annual reminder aims to raise awareness about selecting gifts wisely to ensure a safe and joyful season and reduce the risk of toy-related accidents.

Each year, thousands of children end up in emergency rooms with injuries caused by toys. Ranging from eye injuries to choking, cuts, and even broken bones, some of these accidents can be prevented by choosing age-appropriate toys and understanding the associated risks of interacting with some gifts.

For instance, small toy parts can be a choking hazard for young children. A good rule of thumb: if a part can fit inside a toilet paper roll, it is not suitable for children under three. Additionally, button batteries, magnets, sharp edges, and even high-noise toys can be potentially harmful. Awareness of these factors can help reduce accidents, keeping the focus on fun.

Below are some tips to keep in mind when giving and receiving a toy gift:

• Inspect toys before purchasing or allowing your child to play with them. Review all warnings and instructions, and always supervise any toys with parts that shoot or fly off.

• Read labels and look for safety certifications and recommended age-appropriateness. The ATSM label ensures toys meet international standards for safety. Furthermore, the recommended play age is determined by safety factors, not a child’s intelligence or maturity.

• Durability is critical. Choose toys that can withstand impact and won’t easily shatter or break.

• Limit loud toys. While fun, some toys can produce sounds as loud as car horns, damaging hearing when held too closely to ears.

• Pair gifts with protective gear. If you are giving a skateboard, scooter, or bike, include a helmet and pads for protection.

To stay informed, you can sign up to receive email notifications of any potential toy recalls. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) closely monitors and regulates toys and other products made and imported in the United States. Be cautious with older or hand-me-down toys. These gifts may not meet today’s safety standards, such as having lead-free paint.

These tips are also important if you are planning to purchase toys for the area’s children through toy drives. Several local organizations in the community are working to make this season bright and merry for kids and teens:

• The Glades County Toys for Tots accepts donations for children in the surrounding community. Donations are accepted online and at local drop-off sites, and businesses can also register to become a local Toy for Tots drop site.

• The Hendry County Toys for Tots also collects donations for kids under 18 in the area.

• Operation Christmas Gifts for Teens is an initiative dedicated to supporting kids aged 13 to 18 who are often overlooked, but also deserve holiday cheer.

• The Salvation Army of Lee, Hendry, & Glades Counties has a sign-up form for their Adopt an Angel program, where you can shop for a special, local child this Christmas.

When you contribute to these local programs, you bring hope and joy to families in our community. Each thoughtful choice we make - from safety to giving back - adds up to a season of kindness, health, and happiness for all.