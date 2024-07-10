Democratic Executive Committee to host important meeting

The Okeechobee Democratic Executive Committee will be having an important meeting on July 17.
The Okeechobee Democratic Executive Committee will be having an important meeting on July 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of Beef O’Brady’s, 608 S. Parrott Ave.
The local universal candidates for Sheriff and District 3 County Commissioners will be present, the Democrat candidates for District 5 County Commissioners are invited as well as two candidates for District 18 US House of Representatives- Andrea Kale and Peter Braunston for a meet and greet.