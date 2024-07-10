Democratic Executive Committee to host important meeting

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/10/24

The Okeechobee Democratic Executive Committee will be having an important meeting on July 17.

The Okeechobee Democratic Executive Committee will be having an important meeting on July 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of Beef O’Brady’s, 608 S. Parrott Ave.

The local universal candidates for Sheriff and District 3 County Commissioners will be present, the Democrat candidates for District 5 County Commissioners are invited as well as two candidates for District 18 US House of Representatives- Andrea Kale and Peter Braunston for a meet and greet.

