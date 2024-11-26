Deputies crack down on red light runners

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE -- On Nov. 11, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) conducted Operation Red Light from 7 to 11 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 441 and State Road 70 in Okeechobee.
This initiative underscores the agencies' ongoing commitment to ensuring traffic laws are observed and the safety of all road users is prioritized.
During the four-hour operation, deputies made 29 traffic stops and addressed numerous traffic infractions.
Citations/arrests included:
• Failure to stop for a red light: 7
• Failure to obey a traffic control device (red light): 8
• Failure to stop at a stop sign: 1
• Failure to exhibit driver’s license: 1
• Driving without a valid driver’s license: 1 arrest and • 2 notices to appear
• Driver not wearing a seatbelt: 5
Written warnings were issued for:
• Driver not wearing a seatbelt: 1
• Complete windshield tinting: 3
• Failure to stop for a red light: 2
• Improper left turn: 1
Sheriff Noel E. Stephen and the Okeechobee County Traffic Enforcement Team remind all residents and visitors that traffic laws exist to protect lives.
By adhering to these regulations, we can collectively reduce accidents and create safer roads for everyone.
The OCSO encourages drivers to always remain vigilant, follow traffic signals, and practice safe driving habits.
Future such operations can be expected.