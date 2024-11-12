These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Detectives arrest alleged drug dealer

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
Posted 11/12/24

members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, in collaboration with the of the Okeechobee County...

On Nov. 8, 2024, following an ongoing investigation, members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, conducted an undercover narcotics operation at 7175 N.E. 4th Street in Okeechobee.
 
During the investigation 20 year-old Elijah Michael Barney was identified as the target of the investigation. 
 
An undercover narcotics detective arranged to buy various illegal narcotics, including MDMA, LSD, Psilocybin (mushrooms), Promethazine, 2CB, and marijuana, from Barney. Barney agreed to sell the narcotics to the undercover officer for a total of $11,000.
 
Barney sent the  UC agent a detailed list of the narcotics and prices. 
 
The items were as follows: 
-6 ounces and 16 grams of Mushrooms
-27 ounces and 20 grams of various strands of Marijuana
- 10 "strips" and a vial of LSD
- 28 counts of 2CB
- 0.2 grams of Champagne (MDMA)
- 40-disposable THC cartridges
- 33 THC cartridges
- 2 pints and 14 lines of Lean (Promethazine)
- Hash rosin
- Flower rosin and over a quarter pound of non-CRC wax 
 
Barney directed the UC agent to his residence for a purchase. 
 
After the UC pulled into the driveway, Barney exited his home carrying a large brown box. He then entered the UC's vehicle with the box containing the items they had agreed upon for the transaction. 
 
An arrest team arrested Barney in the driveway, where he was read his Miranda rights. Barney consented to a search of his bedroom, during which a large quantity of marijuana was found and seized.
 
Following this, Barney was arrested and taken to the Okeechobee County Jail for booking. His bond will be determined at his first appearance. Barney's only other arrests within Okeechobee County are two separate battery charges. 
 
This is an ongoing effort by Sheriff Noel E. Stephen, our Narcotics Task Force, and our entire team to keep unregulated and illegal narcotics off the streets and out of the hands of our community's youth.
 
 
