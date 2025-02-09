Easy dental care tips: Helping kids smile bright and stay healthy

Posted Sunday, February 9, 2025 1:10 pm

Did you know your child’s smile could be the key to better grades and more confidence in the classroom? It might sound surprising, but healthy teeth play a big role in a child’s overall well-being, from their physical development to their success at school. In fact, according to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, children with dental pain may be irritable, withdrawn, or unable to concentrate, which can affect test performance and school attendance. Left untreated, tooth decay can lead to problems in eating, speaking, and learning.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, an effort by the American Dental Association to raise awareness about the importance of children’s dental care. Starting gum care even before the first baby tooth appears can set your child up for a lifetime of healthy smiles.

The sooner children begin regular dental checkups, the healthier their mouths will stay throughout their lives.

How Can Parents Keep Those Tiny Teeth Healthy?

While regular dental visits for children are essential, parents and caregivers play a critical role in encouraging good dental hygiene at home, even before that first dental appointment.

Start early, even before teeth appear

You don’t have to wait until your child has teeth to begin oral care. Use a soft, damp cloth or a silicone finger brush to gently wipe their gums after feeding. This helps remove bacteria and introduces them to a routine.

Turn brushing into a family activity. Brush your own teeth alongside your child to model good habits. Let them pick out a fun toothbrush with their favorite character and use a kid-friendly toothpaste. Play their favorite song or set a timer to help them brush for the recommended two minutes.

As soon as two teeth touch, it’s time to start flossing. Flossing helps remove food particles and plaque from between the teeth, areas that a toothbrush can’t reach.

Dentists recommend scheduling the first dental visit by age one or within six months after the first tooth emerges. Regular checkups every six months allow early detection of potential issues and help children become comfortable with dental visits.

Limit sugary foods and drinks, which can contribute to cavities. Encourage healthier alternatives like fresh fruits, veggies, and water. If your child does have something sweet, make sure they brush soon after.

Accessing Dental Care in Collier County

Healthcare Network is dedicated to ensuring every child in Collier County has access to essential dental care. Our pediatric dental facilities at the Nichols Community Health Center in Golden Gate, which offers pediatric dental sedation services for children requiring more advanced care, and at Marion E. Fether in Immokalee welcome all families, regardless of insurance status or income. Additionally, our mobile units bring dental care directly to schools and underserved areas.

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile

Since 2004, this 40-foot mobile unit, funded in part by the Naples Children and Education Foundation (founder of the Naples Winter Wine Festival), has provided dental screenings and preventative care to at-risk children throughout Collier County. By bringing care directly to schools, we help children get the dental services they need without parents having to worry about transportation.

Health & Smiles Mobile Dental Clinic

Our Health & Smiles clinic offers a wide range of oral health services to all ages at sites, from Immokalee to Everglades City. This mobile clinic helps reduce barriers to care such as lack of time, transportation, or financial resources.

New: Van Domelen Health Express

The recently launched Van Domelen Health Express expands our ability to provide comprehensive dental and medical care to children and underserved communities. Fully equipped with advanced dental technology, this mobile unit is a game-changer in reaching families who might otherwise go without care.

Healthy teeth are about more than just a great smile—they’re a foundation for better health, confidence, and success. By starting early and making dental care a priority, parents can give their children a head start on a lifetime of good oral health. And with Healthcare Network’s range of services, including our mobile units and pediatric dental sedation program, dental care is accessible and convenient for every family in Collier County.

Douglas B. Keck, DMD, MSHED, Dental Director for Healthcare Network, leads a dedicated team providing comprehensive dental care at multiple sites throughout Collier County.