EES students Start With Hello

OKEECHOBEE — Last week was Start With Hello week and on Friday, Sept. 20, Isaac, a student at Everglades Elementary School, exhibited what Start With Hello is all about. Start with Hello week is an initiative designed to promote kindness, inclusivity, and a sense of community in schools. Isaac saw that fellow student Jazmin was all by herself and appeared to be sad so he went to check on her and ask her what was wrong. Moments later they were up playing together and were friends. Great job Isaac!