IRSC announces Christa Luna as new board chair, Milo Thornton as vice-chair

Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2024 11:23 am

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College is pleased to announce that Christa Luna and Milo E. Thornton have been elected the new Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively, of its District Board of Trustees. Chair Luna and Vice-Chair Thornton assumed their new roles during the board’s August meeting. The Board and College paid tribute to outgoing Chair Tony George, whose service and leadership during his tenure contributed to the College’s growth and success.

A fifth-generation Okeechobee resident, Luna brings a wealth of local knowledge and business acumen to her new role. She is co-owner of the Gilbert Family of Companies, a diverse business group deeply rooted in the Okeechobee community. The company’s portfolio includes Gilbert Oil Co., Gilbert Outdoors and Line-X, Gilbert Ford, Gilbert Fleet and Commercial, Gilbert Collision Center, and Gilbert Chevrolet, where Luna also serves as the Dealer Operator.

Luna graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Her educational background, combined with her hands-on experience managing multiple successful businesses, provides her with a unique perspective on the skills and knowledge needed in today’s workforce.

“I am deeply honored to take on this new role and excited to continue working with my fellow board members and the entire Indian River State College team,” said Chair Luna. “The journey ahead is exciting. I am honored to help elevate the educational experience for all students and to steer the College towards even greater heights of excellence, recognition, and impact — not just locally, but on a state and national level.”

Thornton brings over 26 years of distinguished law enforcement experience to his role on the Board of Trustees. His career spans over two decades, beginning with the Vero Beach Police Department from 1999 to 2002 as a patrol officer and field training officer. In November 2002, he joined the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office as patrol deputy and rose through the ranks to deputy chief of the Department of Corrections, Judicial Services & Community Affairs, where he oversaw a $22 million annual budget. Named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2012, he is now a public safety instructor teaching law enforcement training, correctional officer training, and advanced financial fraud investigations.

Thornton holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Indian River State College and has completed advanced leadership training at the University of Louisville. His commitment to community service is evident through his involvement on various boards. Thornton’s extensive law enforcement expertise and deep community ties make him a valuable asset to the College’s leadership team.

“It is a privilege to step into this leadership role at Indian River State College, an institution that has played such a significant part in my own educational journey,” said Vice-Chair Thornton. “As Vice-Chair, I am committed to leveraging my experience in law enforcement and community service to support the College’s mission of providing accessible, high-quality education. I look forward to collaborating with Chair Luna, our fellow board members, and the entire College team to drive innovation and excellence at Indian River State College.”

“We are delighted to welcome Christa Luna and Milo Thornton as our Board’s new Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, President of Indian River State College. “Their strong ties to our community, extensive professional experience, and commitment to Indian River State College’s mission make them ideal leaders as we continue to provide high-quality, accessible education to our students and support the economic development of our region. We also thank outgoing Chair Tony George for his service and look forward to continuing to work with him as Trustee.”

The District Board of Trustees is comprised of Chair Christa Luna (Okeechobee County), Vice Chair Milo Thornton (Indian River County), Anthony D. George, Jr. (Martin County), Susan R. Caron (St. Lucie County), José L. Conrado (Indian River County), Vicki H. Davis (Martin County), Melissa D. Kindell, D.M.D. (Okeechobee County), and J. Brantley “Brant” Schirard, Jr. (St. Lucie County).

For more information about Indian River State College and its initiatives, please visit www.irsc.edu.