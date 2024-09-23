Way to Go Eagle Leaders!

LABELLE -- Way to Go Eagle Leaders! On Friday, Sept. 20, some of the Upthegrove Elementary School Eagle Leaders were invited to be VIP at our Under the Sea Luncheon! Each teacher chose two students who demonstrates the 7 Habits of Leader in Me in his/her classroom. We are seeing great things from our students! Keep up the amazing work Eagles! More photos can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/UESEagles. [Photo courtesy Upthegrove Elementary School]

