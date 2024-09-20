Enrollment opens for panther Payment for Ecosystem Services pilot program

Posted Friday, September 20, 2024 5:09 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is launching the Florida panther Payment for Ecosystem Services pilot program. The program will benefit private landowners and the panther population by providing per-acre payments for habitat conditions supporting panther conservation and landscape connectivity.

This project is made possible through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and funding from the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. It is intended to improve and encourage Florida panther conservation on private lands, support landowners and build partnerships, and contribute to ongoing efforts to connect landscapes essential for the growth and expansion of the Florida panther population.

“This program will also advance the sustainability of ranching’s contribution to Florida panthers and the Florida Wildlife Corridor being created to ensure the long-distance movement and genetic health of panthers, Florida black bears and other fauna and flora,” says Andrew Walker, President and CEO of the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

“Private lands play a critical role in providing quality habitat for this endangered species,” said Jennifer Goff, Deputy Director of the FWC’s Division of Habitat and Species Conservation. “The FWC is excited to partner with private landowners in making the Florida panther a conservation success story found throughout our landscapes for years to come.”

Program participants will be provided financial and professional resources that support mutual habitat management objectives. Enrollment is competitive based on the location, amount and quality of panther habitat provided, as well as available funding. A property must be located within specific counties and meet size and habitat criteria to be eligible for the program. If candidate acreage meets the basic eligibility and priority criteria, staff will coordinate a site visit with the landowner to conduct a habitat assessment. Landowners will receive annual payments over a 3-year period for agreeing to maintain or improve the quality of the enrolled area for panthers, with opportunities for bonus payments.

Applications for enrollment will be accepted from Sept. 19 to Oct. 19, 2024. Interested landowners can learn more or apply at MyFWC.com/PESpanther or contact program staff at PES@MyFWC.com.