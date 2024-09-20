Miccosukee Tribe receives grant for greenhouse gas reduction

Posted Friday, September 20, 2024 4:59 pm

MIAMI — On Sept. 20, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials, including Region 4 Chief of Staff John Nicholson, joined Miccosukee Chairman, Talbert Cypress, at a press event to recognize a $15 million grant to the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida for community-driven solutions to cut climate pollution.

“We are excited to announce the award of this Climate Pollution Reduction Grant to the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida,” said EPA Region 4 Chief of Staff John Nicholson. “The Miccosukee Tribe has long been a leader in environmental stewardship, and this grant further solidifies that leadership. The ambitious project funded by this grant will bring substantial environmental, economic, and health benefits to the Tribe and set a powerful example for communities across the nation.”

“The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is proud to have qualified for the $15 million CPRG grant award from the U.S. EPA,” said Chairman Talbert Cypress of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida. “This grant award marks a shift in federal policy that puts Tribes at the same pace as the American energy economy. As part of the national movement toward renewable energy, this funding will allow the Tribe to install 70 solar powered EV chargers, replace 50 fleet vehicles with EVs or plug in hybrids, introduce an EV shuttle program, and provide the data gathering, staffing, and implementation support to make the most of the clean energy transition. We applaud Congress and the Biden Administration for its historic funding in support of Tribal renewable energy sovereignty.”

With this grant award, the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida will support three greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction measures to deliver substantial environmental, economic, and health benefits to Tribal residents. Specific efforts include conducting a fleet sustainability study, replacing internal combustion engines with electric vehicles (EV) including electric school buses, and installing solar-powered charging stations. Additional improvements will include a public transport system with three electric buses to decrease single-passenger roadway emissions, benefiting Tribal members through improved mobility options, air quality, and cost savings. Energy efficient enhancements for new Tribal residences that are planned for construction over the next 5 years will also be implemented.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program is an initiative funded through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). These grants are designed to provide resources to state, local governments, and Tribes to collaboratively work on reducing climate pollution. Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Environmental Protection Agency launched the CPRG with the aim of helping state, local, and Tribal governments develop and implement strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful pollutants.