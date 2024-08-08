Family Fun Day planned for Saturday

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Parks and Recreation will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the new Splash Pad at the Darrell Enfinger Sports Complex, 580 NW 27 th Lane, from 11 a.m …
OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Parks and Recreation will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the new Splash Pad at the Darrell Enfinger Sports Complex, 580 NW 27th Lane, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. The event will include vendors. Josh the Otter -- the mascot for drowning prevention education -- will be there.