Posted 8/8/24

Family Fun Day planned for Saturday

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Parks and Recreation will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the new Splash Pad at the Darrell Enfinger Sports Complex, 580 NW 27th Lane, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. The event will include vendors. Josh the Otter -- the mascot for drowning prevention education -- will be there.

