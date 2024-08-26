FDEP postpones public meetings about state parks

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
A plan to develop thousands of acres in Florida's State Parks drew outrage from Floridians across the state.
On Aug. 21, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection unveiled a plan to add golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels in nine Florida State parks. The announcement included a plan for eight simultaneous public hearings on Aug. 27, from 3 to 4 p.m. These meetings were to be in person only.
As the week progressed, public outcry against the plan grew, with voters contacting their state representatives to protest the idea of developing thousands of acres of native habitat. On Aug. 23, FDEP announced the public hearings would be rescheduled.
“While a few state parks include historic lodges and cabins, none list golf courses or pickleball courts among their amenities,” 1,000 Friends of Florida explained. “Instead, Florida’s parks feature passive outdoor recreational options, including camping, hiking, birdwatching and canoeing. They are not competitors for golf courses or other private recreational complexes, which are available throughout the state. They are sanctuaries for wild lands, wildlife and the millions of people who treasure them. This is increasingly important in fast developing Florida. So the FDEP proposal, if implemented, would represent a radical, irreversible change for lands within the Florida Parks system.”
On Aug. 26, FEDP announced the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation has withdrawn its proposal to build public golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.
FDEP has launched a webpage for comments and suggestions
at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7983173/Great-Outdoors-Initiative
FDEP’s proposal includes:
- Jonathan Dickinson State Park(Martin County) has an existing area of improved land that runs alongside the Florida East Coast Railway (which travels through the park), to the park’s eastern boundary along U.S. 1. It has been suggested that the area might make a good location for a golf course. Note that should a course be approved, any development would be required to be built in a way that minimizes habitat impacts and leverages already-disturbed areas. Any facilities would be designed and developed in harmony with the surrounding natural environment and meet or exceed standards provided by the DEP/University of Florida IFAS Best Management Practices or the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program Standards (the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences certifies golf courses for environmental protections).
- Anastasia State Park(St. Johns County) has a location that has been suggested might be suitable for a 350-room lodge, similar to the popular Wakulla Springs Lodge and other lodges at national parks. There is also room for pickle ball courts and a disc golf course.
- Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park(Broward County). It has been suggested that this park space to add up to four pickleball courts in an area that is underutilized and already paved.
- Hillsborough River State Park(Hillsborough County). It has been suggested that this park has space near its swimming and bathhouse complex that could sustain a disc golf course and up to four pickleball courts.
- Oleta River State Park(Miami-Dade County). This park has a number of existing cabins that are consistently full. It has been suggested that there is room to add 10 additional cabins, as well as up to four pickleball courts and a disc golf course.
- Honeymoon Island State Park(Pinellas County) has an open area that is already configured for modification. It has been suggested that this site could hold up to four pickleball courts.
- Camp Helen State Park(Bay County) currently has no overnight accommodations but has space to add up to 10 cabins or a “glamping” area. Glamping is camping with a few extra amenities (like power outlets, nearby bathrooms, cots, etc.)
- Topsail Hill Preserve State Park(Walton County) has an existing camping area and it has been suggested could benefit from a 350-room lodge, up to four pickleball courts and a disc golf course.
- Grayton Beach State Park(Walton County) could add up to 10 cabins within an existing consistently booked cabin area. There is also room for pickle ball courts and a disc golf course.