FDEP postpones public meetings about state parks

Posted Monday, August 26, 2024 10:46 am

A plan to develop thousands of acres in Florida's State Parks drew outrage from Floridians across the state.

On Aug. 21, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection unveiled a plan to add golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels in nine Florida State parks. The announcement included a plan for eight simultaneous public hearings on Aug. 27, from 3 to 4 p.m. These meetings were to be in person only.

As the week progressed, public outcry against the plan grew, with voters contacting their state representatives to protest the idea of developing thousands of acres of native habitat. On Aug. 23, FDEP announced the public hearings would be rescheduled.

“While a few state parks include historic lodges and cabins, none list golf courses or pickleball courts among their amenities,” 1,000 Friends of Florida explained. “Instead, Florida’s parks feature passive outdoor recreational options, including camping, hiking, birdwatching and canoeing. They are not competitors for golf courses or other private recreational complexes, which are available throughout the state. They are sanctuaries for wild lands, wildlife and the millions of people who treasure them. This is increasingly important in fast developing Florida. So the FDEP proposal, if implemented, would represent a radical, irreversible change for lands within the Florida Parks system.”

On Aug. 26, FEDP announced the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation has withdrawn its proposal to build public golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

FDEP has launched a webpage for comments and suggestions

at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7983173/Great-Outdoors-Initiative



