FDOH tracks COVID-19 deaths

Posted Tuesday, July 2, 2024 4:59 pm

Florida Department of Health continues to track COVID-19 cases and deaths in Florida.

For the first six months of 2024, the state reported 204,406 cases of COVID-19. These do not include those who tested at home and did not go to a doctor or hospital. In 2023, Florida FDOH reported 583,012 cases. At the height of the pandemic in 2021, the state reported 2,933,992 cases.

For the counties around Lake Okeechobee, for the first six months of 2024:

Okeechobee County had 497 cases;

Glades County had 33 cases;

Hendry County had 313 cases;

Palm Beach County had 15,053 cases;

Martin County had 1,716 cases.

FDOH also continues to track COVID-19 deaths in the Sunshine State. For the first six months of 2024, Florida had 2,975 COVID-19 deaths. For the counties around Lake Okeechobee, for the first six months of 2024:

Okeechobee County had 7 deaths;

Glades County had 2 deaths;

Hendry County had 6 deaths;

Palm Beach County had 231 deaths;

Martin County had 42 deaths.

In the past few years, treatment has been developed for COVID-19 which have reduced the number of deaths from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The treatments are most effective if given as soon as symptoms appear.

The CDC also recommends individuals consult their doctors about recommendations for vaccinations and boosters.