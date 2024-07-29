Firehouse Community Theatre gets face lift

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 7/29/24

Vince Ross, of Prestige Paint & Finishes specializes in custom faux finishes and recently put a new coat..

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Firehouse Community Theatre gets face lift

Courtesy photo
Posted
Special to Hendry County News

LABELLE — Vince Ross, of Prestige Paint & Finishes specializes in custom faux finishes and recently put a new coat of paint on LaBelle’s Firehouse Theatre. The building was in dire need of a face-lift so it was great to have this building in downtown LaBelle freshened up. Vince and his wife, Bianca Ross, have a daughter named Alana that was in a play recently based on Route 66. If you’d like any further details on the theater you can contact Mike Shough at 239-850-2907. [Courtesy photo]

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Kiwanis Club presents check to Real Life Children's …

HCA Raulerson Hospital announces retirement of Frannie …

Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus rolls into …

Coach Kelly receives Certificate of Appreciation from …

x