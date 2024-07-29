Firehouse Community Theatre gets face lift

Vince Ross, of Prestige Paint & Finishes specializes in custom faux finishes and recently put a new coat..
LABELLE — Vince Ross, of Prestige Paint & Finishes specializes in custom faux finishes and recently put a new coat of paint on LaBelle’s Firehouse Theatre. The building was in dire need of a face-lift so it was great to have this building in downtown LaBelle freshened up. Vince and his wife, Bianca Ross, have a daughter named Alana that was in a play recently based on Route 66. If you’d like any further details on the theater you can contact Mike Shough at 239-850-2907. [Courtesy photo]