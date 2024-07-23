Firehouse Community Theatre to hold open auditions

Special to Caloosa Belle Independent
Posted 7/23/24

The Firehouse Community Theatre will hold several open auditions at 241 North Bridge St. in LaBelle.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Firehouse Community Theatre to hold open auditions

Posted
Special to Caloosa Belle Independent

LABELLE — The Firehouse Community Theatre will hold several open auditions at 241 North Bridge St. in LaBelle.

The first scheduled open audition will be musical auditions for the season opener "Fidanza Extravaganza"; Auditions will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The next open auditions for actors/actresses, directors, tech support, stage design, back stage, etc., will be held on Saturday Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. and then another is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26th at 6pm.

If you have any questions or if you need additional information, please call the theatre at 863-675-3066. Leave a message and someone will call you back!

The Firehouse Community Theatre is a non profit organization and is operated fully by volunteers from the community.

Please support community theatre!

The Firehouse Community Theatre, Inc has been a cultural part of LaBelle for 32 years! Have you been to the theatre? Check it out and you will be pleasantly surprised!

firehouse community theatre, auditions

Comments

Other items that may interest you

HCA Raulerson Hospital announces retirement of Frannie …

Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus rolls into …

Coach Kelly receives Certificate of Appreciation from …

Quarter Auction benefits Gabriel Williams

x