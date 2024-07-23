Firehouse Community Theatre to hold open auditions

The Firehouse Community Theatre will hold several open auditions at 241 North Bridge St. in LaBelle.
The first scheduled open audition will be musical auditions for the season opener "Fidanza Extravaganza"; Auditions will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The next open auditions for actors/actresses, directors, tech support, stage design, back stage, etc., will be held on Saturday Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. and then another is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26th at 6pm.
If you have any questions or if you need additional information, please call the theatre at 863-675-3066. Leave a message and someone will call you back!
The Firehouse Community Theatre is a non profit organization and is operated fully by volunteers from the community.
Please support community theatre!
The Firehouse Community Theatre, Inc has been a cultural part of LaBelle for 32 years! Have you been to the theatre? Check it out and you will be pleasantly surprised!