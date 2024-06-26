Fireworks planned in Moore Haven

Posted 6/26/24

A Fourth of July celebration is planned Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m. at Alvin Ward Park ...

MOORE HAVEN -- A Fourth of July celebration is planned Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m. at Alvin Ward Park, 1754 Alvin Ward Road, in Moore Haven. Alpha Fireworks Displays will present the show.

